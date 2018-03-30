Northgate (LON:NTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Northgate (LON:NTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.91) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northgate in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Numis Securities reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Northgate in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.29) target price on shares of Northgate in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 578 ($7.99) target price on shares of Northgate in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 518.60 ($7.16).

NTG stock traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 337.80 ($4.67). 351,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,172. The stock has a market cap of $435.94 and a P/E ratio of 866.15. Northgate has a 1-year low of GBX 300 ($4.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 575.50 ($7.95).

About Northgate

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain.

