Northrop Grumman (NOC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northrop Grumman earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.3789784889551 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $389.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

NYSE:NOC traded up $4.41 on Friday, reaching $349.12. 1,075,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,211. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $60,777.46, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $235.07 and a 12 month high of $359.43.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Michael A. Hardesty sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total transaction of $1,032,467.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.30, for a total value of $555,542.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,344 shares of company stock worth $2,896,627. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

