Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 189,100 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,085,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,618 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,232,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,968,000 after acquiring an additional 822,804 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,591,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,307,000 after acquiring an additional 269,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,177,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,872. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12,390.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $546,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-ltd-nclh-shares-sold-by-franklin-resources-inc-updated.html.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.