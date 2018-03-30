Novartis (NOVN) Given a CHF 88 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 88 price objective by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOVN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 92 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 84 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Societe Generale set a CHF 95 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. S&P Global set a CHF 91 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 91 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 88.89.

Shares of VTX:NOVN opened at CHF 78.38 on Wednesday. Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $206,540.00 and a P/E ratio of 25.12.

About Novartis

