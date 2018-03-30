Nuls Price Reaches $2.36 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:NULS)

Nuls (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Nuls has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Nuls has a total market capitalization of $94.31 million and $10.62 million worth of Nuls was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuls token can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00033461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbene, EtherDelta, OKEx and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nuls Token Profile

Nuls launched on September 1st, 2017. Nuls’ total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Nuls’ official Twitter account is @nulsservice. The Reddit community for Nuls is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nuls’ official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. The official website for Nuls is nuls.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls is an open-source platform that will provide to the network members development tools for their projects. The Nuls' team main goal is to create a community-driven development based on the consensus mechanism proof-of-credit and modular architecture. Nuls token in an ERC-20 token that will be used to support Nuls-based applications, pay for application cost, exchange for assets, support Nuls development, and pay transaction fees just to name a few. “

Buying and Selling Nuls

Nuls can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, Coinbene, Bit-Z and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Nuls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuls must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

