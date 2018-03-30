Numus (NMS) Price Down 53% This Week

Numus (CURRENCY:NMS) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Numus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00012700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Numus has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $25,178.00 worth of Numus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numus has traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.24 or 0.04693680 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054371 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032172 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00020893 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00570480 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00080035 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00051203 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036085 BTC.

Numus Coin Profile

NMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Numus’ total supply is 730,548 coins. Numus’ official Twitter account is @http://numus.cash/. The official website for Numus is numus.cash.

Numus Coin Trading

Numus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Numus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numus must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numus using one of the exchanges listed above.

