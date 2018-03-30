Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) Share Price

News headlines about NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NuStar GP earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 44.8526080967264 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:NSH traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,187. NuStar GP has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.29.

NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). NuStar GP had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 168.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on shares of NuStar GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuStar GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar GP in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NuStar GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St.

