NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Short Interest Update

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,544,617 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 5,700,068 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,720,895 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 141,928 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,079 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 113,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41,759.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $103.14 and a 12-month high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 23.93%. research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $127.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.50 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.12.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions.

