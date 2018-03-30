Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NYMX) Director James George Robinson Purchases 8,000 Shares

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director James George Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $32,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,673,251. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James George Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, James George Robinson purchased 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $31,440.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, James George Robinson purchased 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $28,640.00.

On Friday, March 9th, James George Robinson purchased 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, James George Robinson acquired 6,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,380.00.

On Friday, February 16th, James George Robinson acquired 7,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $22,890.00.

On Monday, February 12th, James George Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, James George Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, James George Robinson bought 5,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $17,350.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, James George Robinson bought 3,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $9,420.00.

NASDAQ:NYMX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 175,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,264. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 43,673 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 277,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, formerly Corporation Pharmaceutique Nymox, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing its drug candidate, NX-1207, for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. The Company markets NicAlert and TobacAlert tests that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products.

