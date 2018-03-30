Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.08

Headlines about Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oaktree Capital Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the asset manager an impact score of 45.151577596732 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Oaktree Capital Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

NYSE:OAK remained flat at $$39.60 on Thursday. 315,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,188.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Oaktree Capital Group has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.45 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,821,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $36,700,746.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 356,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,255.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/oaktree-capital-group-oak-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-08-updated.html.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.