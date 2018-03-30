Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,988,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 217,753 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Oasis Petroleum worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,584,787 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,284,787 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 526,491 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,503,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 142,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $8.10 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2,550.30, a P/E ratio of 401.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $404.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.78 million. sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

