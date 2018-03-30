News coverage about Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OASM) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.1934084400903 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th.

Get Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB - American Depositary Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:OASM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,919. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares (OASM) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/oasmia-pharmaceutical-ab-american-depositary-shares-oasm-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The company's approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB - American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB - American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.