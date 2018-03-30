Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Obalon Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0041572104686 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OBLN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Obalon Therapeutics to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

NASDAQ OBLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 35,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,685. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 350.67%. The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 million. equities research analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Plovanic bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The Company’s product, Obalon balloon system, is a swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide weight loss in obese patients.

