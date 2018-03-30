OceanChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.25 Million (OC)

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, OceanChain has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One OceanChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $3.25 million worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OceanChain Coin Profile

OC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2014. OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins. OceanChain’s official website is oceanchain.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orangecoin (OC) is a scrypt altcoin that joins both Proof of Work and Proof of Stake to secure the network. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 25% of the total number of 200 million coins and will last two weeks. The PoS phase has an interest rate of 20% in Y1, 10% Y2, 5% Y3 and then a constant 2.5%. There was a premine of 5% for bounties etc. “

Buying and Selling OceanChain

OceanChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is not presently possible to buy OceanChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

