BidaskClub Upgrades OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,294.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.52 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $520,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Angelo Catania sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $39,837.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,995 shares of company stock worth $732,065. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Comerica Bank increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

