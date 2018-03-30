Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) vs. Schroders (SHNWF) Head to Head Review

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE: OZM) and Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Och-Ziff Capital Management Group alerts:

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Schroders does not pay a dividend. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays out 311.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Schroders, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Schroders 0 4 1 0 2.20

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.93%. Given Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is more favorable than Schroders.

Volatility and Risk

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schroders has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Schroders’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group 2.46% -136.75% 18.39% Schroders N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Schroders’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group $858.34 million 1.55 $21.07 million $0.09 29.78 Schroders $3.24 billion 3.19 N/A N/A N/A

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schroders.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.3% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group beats Schroders on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and real estate business. The Och-Ziff Funds segment provides asset management services to its multi-strategy funds, credit funds and other alternative investment vehicles. The real estate business segment provides asset management services to its real estate funds and is included within Other Operations. The Company offers customized solutions within and across its product platforms to help its fund investors meet their investment objectives. The Company’s global multi-strategy fund, The OZ Master Fund, allocates capital between its investment strategies in North America, Europe and Asia based on market conditions and investment opportunities.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. It launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. The firm also manages hedge for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.