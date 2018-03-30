Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) EVP Sells $50,400.00 in Stock

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OFED traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 2,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of -0.14.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oconee Federal Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/oconee-federal-financial-ofed-evp-sells-50400-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a stock holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association. Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association is a federally chartered savings and loan association. The Company’s principal business consists of attracting retail deposits from the public in its market area and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and, to a lesser extent, nonresidential mortgage, construction and land, agricultural and other loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.