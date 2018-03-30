OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Position in Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after buying an additional 1,280,600 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $86,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,279,548 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $361,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $50,668,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Best Buy by 6,630.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 645,175 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $44,175,000 after purchasing an additional 635,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $38.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

In other Best Buy news, Director Gerard R. Vittecoq sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,755,458.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $107,821.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,785 shares of company stock worth $24,999,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,041.90, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.88%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

