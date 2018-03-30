Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Trims Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 660,364 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.3% of Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $138,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 10.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 54.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 164,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,820 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $25,916,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $254,912.98, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 63.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Goldman Sachs set a $115.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer set a $93.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

