Old National Bancorp (ONB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on Old National Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,554.63, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5,903.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 219.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/old-national-bancorp-onb-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.