Omicron (CRYPTO:OMC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Omicron coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002601 BTC on major exchanges. Omicron has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omicron has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.01741130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004713 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015091 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020026 BTC.

About Omicron

Omicron (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto. The official website for Omicron is delta.investments.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Omicron Coin Trading

Omicron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Omicron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omicron must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omicron using one of the exchanges listed above.

