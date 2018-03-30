OmiseGO Price Tops $8.21 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for about $8.21 or 0.00121374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, AEX, Bitfinex and BigONE. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $837.87 million and approximately $34.75 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012469 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030619 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004879 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Cabbage (CAB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,042,552 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators which enforce behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. “

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Mercatox, Coinbene, Bitfinex, OKEx, Binance, Upbit, TDAX, Cobinhood, Bittrex, AEX, Bit-Z, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Liqui, Bancor Network, COSS, Coinnest, HitBTC, Poloniex, Exrates, EtherDelta, BigONE, Coinrail and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

