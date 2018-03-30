Omni Reaches Market Cap of $11.93 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and $13,619.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $21.28 or 0.00308983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.01722170 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004709 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015271 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00023993 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,118 coins and its circulating supply is 560,802 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

