Omni Trading 24.8% Lower This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.37 or 0.00308954 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. Omni has a total market cap of $11.98 million and $14,772.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.94 or 0.01719700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004722 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015232 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001324 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00023968 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,118 coins and its circulating supply is 560,802 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

