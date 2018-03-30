OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. OmniTek Engineering had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 63.40%.

Shares of OMTK stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.96. OmniTek Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/omnitek-engineering-omtk-announces-earnings-results.html.

OmniTek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and supplies new natural gas engine and advanced engine management systems for gaseous fuels worldwide. It also manufactures a proprietary technology, which is used to convert old or new diesel engines to operate on natural gas, propane, or hydrogen. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to operate on natural gas; conversion kits for converting rich-burn natural gas engines to lean-burn natural gas engines; and natural gas engines and components.

Receive News & Ratings for OmniTek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniTek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.