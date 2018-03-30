OmniTek Engineering (OMTK) Releases Earnings Results

OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. OmniTek Engineering had a negative net margin of 63.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMTK opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.96. OmniTek Engineering has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

About OmniTek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and supplies new natural gas engine and advanced engine management systems for gaseous fuels worldwide. It also manufactures a proprietary technology, which is used to convert old or new diesel engines to operate on natural gas, propane, or hydrogen. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to operate on natural gas; conversion kits for converting rich-burn natural gas engines to lean-burn natural gas engines; and natural gas engines and components.

