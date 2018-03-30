On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 million.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 163,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,152. On Track Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.32.

OTIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. On Track Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in On Track Innovations stock. Geller Family Office Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 899,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. On Track Innovations accounts for 0.6% of Geller Family Office Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Geller Family Office Services LLC owned about 2.19% of On Track Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support.

