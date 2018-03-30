Oncobiologics Inc (ONS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Oncobiologics Inc (NASDAQ:ONS) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Oncobiologics’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Oncobiologics an industry rank of 185 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Oncobiologics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONS shares. Barclays lowered Oncobiologics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Oncobiologics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ ONS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 36,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,443. Oncobiologics has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

In other Oncobiologics news, CEO Pankaj Mohan sold 114,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $134,172.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oncobiologics Inc (ONS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/oncobiologics-inc-ons-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About Oncobiologics

Oncobiologics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, manufacturing and commercializing biosimilar therapeutics. It is focused on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in the disease areas of immunology and oncology. The Company offers BioSymphony Platform.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncobiologics (ONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncobiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncobiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.