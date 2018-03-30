Opal Trading 28.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Opal has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. Opal has a total market capitalization of $361,853.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opal alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053485 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00032674 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012484 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00072196 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00021744 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00029264 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00462775 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal Profile

OPAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,146,616 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com.

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Opal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.