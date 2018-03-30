Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.62.

JACK stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.33. The company had a trading volume of 379,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,513.78, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd.

In other news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 610 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $55,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,596 shares of company stock valued at $225,544. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

