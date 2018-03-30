Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Citigroup (C)

Citigroup (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura increased their price target on Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Vetr raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.92 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo set a $95.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

C stock opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $175,484.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 829.2% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

