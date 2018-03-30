Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GSM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $19.00 price objective on Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Ferroglobe stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,823.20, a P/E ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $468.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Ferroglobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 435,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 30.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 108.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 77.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/oppenheimer-equities-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-ferroglobe-plc-gsm.html.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.