Opus Bank (OPB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OPB. BidaskClub raised shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Opus Bank stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $956.30, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Opus Bank had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides banking products, services and solutions to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, Merchant Bank, and Correspondent Bank. The Company’s Commercial Bank consists Commercial Banking, Business Banking, Healthcare Banking, Technology Banking, Fiduciary Banking, Institutional Syndications and Commercial Real Estate Banking (CREB), which includes Income Property Banking, its Structured Finance Group and Capital Markets Group.

