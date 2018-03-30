Oracle (ORCL) Downgraded by Nomura

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.75. 14,256,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,618,109. The firm has a market cap of $186,199.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. analysts forecast that Oracle will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 947.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

