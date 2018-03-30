Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 65.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.0%.

Shares of NYSE ORC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 1,198,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,843. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $11.13.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Orchid Island Capital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback 4,520,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The Company’s business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total returns to its investors over the long term through a combination of capital appreciation and the payment of regular monthly distributions.

