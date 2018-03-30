Orlycoin Hits Market Cap of $33,253.00 (ORLY)

Orlycoin (CURRENCY:ORLY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Orlycoin has a market capitalization of $33,253.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Orlycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orlycoin has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Orlycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015639 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Orlycoin

Orlycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2015. Orlycoin’s total supply is 36,646,779 coins. The official website for Orlycoin is www.orlycoin.com.

Orlycoin Coin Trading

Orlycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Orlycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orlycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orlycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

