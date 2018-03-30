Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Zacks has also assigned Orrstown Financial Services an industry rank of 167 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. 4,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $209.46, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.41. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $26.95.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.08 million. equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/orrstown-financial-services-orrf-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial banking and trust business. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s activities involve accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.