Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

OSK stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.27. 475,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $61.74 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James C. Freeders sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Hamilton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $130,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,361 shares of company stock worth $564,480 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

