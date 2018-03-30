Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

TSE OR traded up C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$12.44. 226,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,147. The firm has a market cap of $1,970.00, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of -0.12. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.00 and a 12 month high of C$17.58.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 58.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of C$32.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.00 million.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,800.00. Also, insider Elif Lévesque acquired 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.35 per share, with a total value of C$49,955.75. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $129,306.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OR shares. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.61.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Osisko) is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metal and other interests in Canada and across the world. The Company’s assets include the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Malartic, Quebec and Eleonore mine, located in the James Bay area in Quebec.

