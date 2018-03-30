Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 11.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1,494.68, a P/E ratio of -56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 700.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,455,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,699 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 403,077 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,805,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 302,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233,782 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. It has 5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of Québec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Éléonore mine situated in the James Bay area in Québec, Canada.

