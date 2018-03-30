Owens Corning (OC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Owens Corning earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.7468229269974 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.95.

Shares of OC stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.40. 1,698,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,839. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8,984.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other news, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,841,874.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/owens-corning-oc-receives-news-impact-score-of-0-12-updated.html.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.