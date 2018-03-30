Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Group upgraded Oxford Instruments from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXINF opened at $10.60 on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $14.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/oxford-instruments-oxinf-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Instruments (OXINF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.