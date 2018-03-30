Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock remained flat at $$10.13 on Thursday. 174,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,911. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $244.10, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 179,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s risk adjusted total return and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in structured finance investments, specifically collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles, which primarily own senior corporate debt securities.

