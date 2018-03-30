Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Palo Alto Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the network technology company an impact score of 45.372381727133 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

PANW stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,456. The company has a market capitalization of $16,672.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.15 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $107.31 and a 12 month high of $191.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The network technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $542.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.86.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $4,440,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $369,844.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,907.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,960 shares of company stock valued at $37,196,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

