Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Holdings in HRPT Properties Trust (EQC)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in HRPT Properties Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in HRPT Properties Trust by 15,236.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in HRPT Properties Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HRPT Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HRPT Properties Trust by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HRPT Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HRPT Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $30.67 on Friday. HRPT Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,811.23, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 39.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.40). HRPT Properties Trust had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.03 million. equities analysts expect that HRPT Properties Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

HRPT Properties Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

