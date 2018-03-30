Pandacoin Price Down 22.4% This Week (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $3,368.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

FORCE (FOR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000838 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001014 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is digitalpandacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandacoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.