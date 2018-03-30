Paragon (PRG) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Paragon has a total market cap of $12.74 million and $78,789.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paragon has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Paragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, HitBTC and EtherDelta.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paragon alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00739037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00146903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032730 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon’s launch date was October 26th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,602 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paragon seeks to pull the cannabis community from marginalized to the mainstream by building blockchain into every step of the cannabis industry and by working toward full legalization.Paragon's strength lies in the unique blockchain/cannabis connection that uses smart contracts. More uses of cannabis are coming to light, and Paragon wants to accelerate that process. Paragon wants to move forward in an ethical, morally responsible, and legal way.”

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Tidex, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.