ParallelCoin (DUO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128,659.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $128,659.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00005858 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.01736750 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004582 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015180 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001301 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022672 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

