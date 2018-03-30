Leo Nicholas Distefano Sells 28,300 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) insider Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.56, for a total value of C$525,248.00.

Leo Nicholas Distefano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parex Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, March 27th, Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 16,218 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.75, for a total value of C$304,087.50.

On Thursday, March 8th, Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 30,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total value of C$418,500.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Leo Nicholas Distefano purchased 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.12 per share, with a total value of C$171,200.00.

TSE:PXT traded up C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 487,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,728. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$12.19 and a 52-week high of C$19.86.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$203.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.52 million. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 30.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank set a C$27.00 price target on Parex Resources and gave the company a “focus stock” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Leo Nicholas Distefano Sells 28,300 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/parex-resources-inc-pxt-insider-leo-nicholas-distefano-sells-28300-shares-updated.html.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.