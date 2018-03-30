Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Insider Sells C$464,395.80 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) insider Michael Kruchten sold 24,834 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total transaction of C$464,395.80.

Shares of TSE:PXT traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.12. The company had a trading volume of 487,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,728. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$12.19 and a 12-month high of C$19.86.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$203.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.52 million. Parex Resources had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 26.07%.

PXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources and gave the company a “focus stock” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

